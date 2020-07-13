‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ will launch on PC next month

Microsoft Flight Simulator, the latest entry into the popular immersive franchise, is releasing on PC next month.

The title is expected to drop on August 18 and will also be simultaneously available on Xbox Game Pass for PC the day it releases, with pre-loading available now.

Multiple versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available at launch. The Standard Edition will include 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports. Owners of the Deluxe Edition will receive an additional five planes and airports, where as the Premium Deluxe Edition will receive ten of each.

Players will experience many new features within Microsoft Flight Simulator. A new checklist system will ensure players can scale the experience to their level, with assist options to full manual. Numerous varieties of aircrafts will have the ability to be controlled – from light planes to commercial jets with accurate flight models.

Graphics have also been upgraded to create a more dynamic and immersive world. The game will receive many new improvements such as vibrant landscapes, live traffic and roaming animals. A new weather engine will allow players to customise settings to experience many real-time effects such as high winds, temperature and rain. The day and night engine has also been upgraded to take on flight scenarios any time of the day.

The new trailer showcases the improved visuals and flight systems in real-time game footage. Check it out below:

To gain access to airports such as Heathrow, the pre-order chart seemingly suggested that players would have to purchase the Premium Deluxe Edition, which retails at £109.99. In a statement to Eurogamer, Microsoft clarified that all airports will be available in the base version of the game, however up to 40 of them will be hand-crafted with realistic detail in upgrade versions, including Heathrow.

Microsoft is gearing up for its Xbox Games Showcase next week (July 23), which will give viewers a first-look at many upcoming titles for the Xbox Series X, including campaign footage from Halo Infinite and more gameplay from Psychonauts 2.

The Fable series is also rumoured to be making an appearance, with the trademark for the franchise recently being renewed by Microsoft with the intent to use.