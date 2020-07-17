Microsoft has ceased production on the Xbox One X and One S All-Digital

Microsoft has discontinued two variants of its current-gen console, the Xbox One, as it prepares to launch the Xbox Series X later this year.

The company has announced that it will stop producing new Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles. “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” a Microsoft said in a statement to The Verge.

However, it is important to note that the standard edition of Xbox One S, which includes a Blu-ray drive but at a higher price, will “continue to be manufactured and sold globally”. On the other hand, the Xbox One X was first introduced in 2017 and was the high-end version of the standard Xbox One console with higher specs.

Advertisement

“Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability,” the Microsoft spokesperson said. The company did not explain its decision to discontinue the two console variants.

The Xbox Series X scheduled to launch this holiday season, although an official release date has yet to be announced. Microsoft will be hosting an Xbox Games Showcase on July 23 at 5pm BST to highlight a number of first-party games for the platform, headlined by Halo Infinite.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also recently defended the Xbox Series X’s lack of exclusive games, saying that they are “completely counter to what gaming is about”.