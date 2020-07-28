While information on the recently announced Fable reboot is scarce, Head of Microsoft Studios, Matt Booty, has shed more light on the game.

In an interview with The Guardian, Booty spoke about the upcoming Xbox Series X and how games are no longer defined by technology. One such game that will take advantage of the new hardware is the new Fable instalment, developed by Playground Games.

“I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series – that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes,” Booty stated. “They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable. Everything I’ve seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release.”

“With any kind of franchise like that, where you’ve had existing versions, there’s always that balance between what you’re going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that’s new,” Booty continued.

“It’s like the challenge of making a new Star Wars movie – there’s stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you’ve got a responsibility to take that to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that.”

Booty was also questioned about the rumours surrounding the new Fable becoming an MMO. According to the report, the reboot will respect the franchise, while also incorporating new ideas from the development team.

News of a new Fable was brought to fans during last week’s (July 23) Xbox Games Showcase, as a reveal trailer announced the project.

Multiple other games were also unveiled throughout the show, including State Of Decay 3 and a new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment titled Avowed. Halo Infinite also received an extended gameplay demonstration, highlighting many new features such as the campaign being open-world.