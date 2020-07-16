Microsoft is bringing xCloud service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has announced today that the xCloud streaming service is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The reveal came in an Xbox Wire post from Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox. Players who utilise the xCloud service are able to stream their Xbox games to a tablet or mobile device. From this September, subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service will be granted access to xCloud for no additional cost.

“With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet,” Spencer said. “And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world.”

Advertisement

In recent years, Xbox Game Pass has allowed users to download and play first-party titles free of charge on the day of release. With xCloud, players will be able to stream new releases to a mobile device, no matter where they are located. Implementations such as xCloud are part of the company’s vision to keep consumers happy across multiple consoles.

Part of Xbox’s mission for the next-generation console is to ensure no player gets left behind if they choose not to upgrade to the Xbox Series X. Titles such as Halo Infinite will be available cross-generation, and Spencer stated that when the game launches “you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief -anywhere you go and across devices.”

Additionally, Spencer went on to discuss that certain Xbox accessories will be compatible with the Xbox Series X when it launches.

“The Xbox Elite Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller all work on Xbox Series X,” he said. “So you don’t have to purchase new controllers. We believe that your investments in gaming should move with you into the next generation.”

Advertisement

An Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for next week (July 23) and will give fans a first-look at many upcoming titles. Both Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 have been confirmed to be showcasing new gameplay, while the Fable series has also been heavily rumoured to be making an appearance.