Microsoft is open to buying more video game companies

Having only recently announced it had acquired Bethesda, Microsoft has revealed that it is still open to buying further video game studios.

Following the acquisition, Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, and head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, spoke to CNET in an interview about the companies futures together. When speaking about the merger, Nadella mentioned that it is determined to keep looking forward.

“We’ll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission and culture,” he said. “We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense.”

Nadella also stated that “you can’t wake up one day and say, ‘Let me build a game studio,’” and that acquiring more developers is so Microsoft “can reach larger communities.”

Following on from Nadella’s comments, Spencer also chipped in and said: “Content is just the incredible ingredient to our platform that we continue to invest in.” Despite obtaining multiple video game studios, he also said companies such as Bethesda will continue to operate semi-independently and that “they’re not about becoming us.”

With Bethesda under Microsoft’s belt, the company now owns the intellectual properties of successful game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series’. Going forward, future games released by Bethesda will be available in Xbox Game Pass the day they release. Spencer said that “this is a huge investment in [the] games that [subscribers are] going to get to play.”

In related news, Microsoft recently quietly announced that Xbox Game Pass has reached a new milestone of 15million subscribers in total.