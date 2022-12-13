Microsoft is reportedly offering Sony ‘Call of Duty’ for PS Plus

As Microsoft‘s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues, a recent report has claimed that Microsoft has offered Sony the right to put Call of Duty on the company’s PlayStation Plus subscription service.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

That’s according to an article from Bloomberg Law, which claims the offer has been made in an attempt to move business watchdogs and regulating bodies toward approving Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deal is currently facing increased scrutiny in the United States as last week (December 8), the country’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it will be filing to prevent Microsoft’s purchase.

Advertisement

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, claims the body will “seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

If the latest report is accurate, it’s likely that Microsoft’s PS Plus offer is an attempt to make concessions in the face of this scrutiny.

It’s not the first deal that Microsoft has offered Sony – back in September, it was reported that Microsoft’s previous offer to Sony involved keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years. However, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan slammed the offer as “inadequate on many levels” and said Microsoft’s proposed acquisition would “undermine” PlayStation.

Last week, Xbox head Phil Spencer shared that Microsoft had entered a “10-year commitment” to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo’s consoles, and said that Call of Duty games would continue to launch simultaneously for Xbox and PC if the merger is approved.

Since then, Spencer has hit back at Sony’s opposition to the merger by claiming the company is “trying to protect its dominance on the console,” and accused Sony of trying to grow “by making Xbox smaller.”