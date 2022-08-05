Microsoft is testing a shared Xbox Game Pass membership, which will allow up to four people to be added to an existing subscription.

Currently available for Xbox Insiders in both Colombia and Ireland, the new plan “allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.”

“This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits,” said Microsoft, announcing the news.

“We’re always looking for ways to deliver experiences that offer players more choice and value in how they discover and experience games with their community,” the post continued.

According to Microsoft, invited players don’t need to be Xbox Insider members but do need to reside in the same country as the invitee. “Enrolment is limited and will remain open while the offer is available.”

Members with Xbox All Access won’t be able to participate in this preview, while those joining the Insider preview of this new version of Game Pass will have any time left on any existing membership, converted “based upon the monetary value of the old membership.”

“For example, a full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription upon conversion. Conversion is final, and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.”

Microsoft has also shared a series of known bugs – check them and their fixes out here.

According to an FAQ, the Xbox Insider Program “allows passionate Xbox fans the opportunity to give us feedback on the latest Xbox system updates, as well as features and games still in development.”

Speaking about subscription-based platforms like Xbox Game Pass, No More Robots‘ Mike Rose told NME: “Technology moves on. You’ve got to move with it. You can’t whine when it does.”

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed the games that would be joining and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month – get the full list here.