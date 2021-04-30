Microsoft promises massive reduction in fees taken from developers

Microsoft have announced a cut in the fees taken from developers when games are sold from their store.

Previously taking 30 per cent, the cut will see them match the Epic Games Store at 12 per cent in an effort to entice developers to list games on their platform and stores. This change will come into effect on August 1.

Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, wrote in a blog post that “game developers are at the heart of bringing great games to our players, and we want them to find success on our platforms, that’s why today we’re announcing that we’re updating our Microsoft Store terms for PC game developers.”

Advertisement

“A clear, no-strings-attached revenue share means developers can bring more games to more players and find greater commercial success from doing so,” he continued, going on to explain their work with the developers of games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and Age Of Empires IV.

Microsoft has also announced that Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression.

“We’ve talked often about our “player-first” approach to gaming over the last few years,” he said. “In the past, that may have meant different things to different people, especially for those who identified strongly with being a console gamer, a PC gamer, or a mobile gamer.”

He continued: “A big part of our role as a platform holder and game publisher is to connect players with games no matter where they play.”

Players who own a copy of Halo Infinite on PC will now be able to play along with those on an Xbox console. Halo‘s PC version will also support ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, as well as a variety of advanced graphics options and more.