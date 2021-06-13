Microsoft reveals that ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ is in development

Microsoft has announced that The Outer Worlds 2 is in development during its joint E3 conference with Bethesda.

Teased via a tongue-in-cheek cinematic trailer during Microsoft’s conference, The Outer Worlds 2 is seemingly still early on in development. The game’s trailer is available to watch below:

The teaser reveals almost nothing about the game, and during it the developers poke fun at themselves. A silhouette of a character is shown with their back to the screen, with the voiceover stating that the developer: “couldn’t reveal the protagonist properly because they aren’t finished”.

The entire teaser pokes fun at the regular trailer format, stating how many of the elements seen in the footage likely won’t be in the full release. Poking fun at how developers “make everything seem cool” and “show people running around for no reason”.

Considering neither the story or the gameplay have been finalised, it will likely be some time before The Outer Worlds 2 is released on Xbox and PC.

The Outer Worlds, developed by Obsidian Entertainment, released in 2019. It is an action-adventure roleplaying game set in space, and follows the story of an alternate future that diverged in 1901, with a heavy focus placed on consumerism.

Elsewhere, Microsoft and Bethesda showed an in-game trailer for the long awaited sci-fi adventure Starfield, and the release date of the game was officially revealed.

Starfield will launch on November 11 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive and on Xbox Game Pass, day one.

The short cinematic trailer, which was originally posted before the showcase by The Washington Post, features a first-person viewpoint aboard a spaceship called the Constellation, as well as an alien planet.