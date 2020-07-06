Microsoft set to deliver the Xbox Games Showcase later this month

Microsoft will be providing an insight into the future of gaming for the Xbox Series X with its Xbox Games Showcase later this month.

The event, which is set to take place on July 23 at 5pm BST, will be the first-look at many upcoming first-party titles coming to the Xbox Series X when it hits shelves later this year.

Amongst the lineup will be a new look at Halo Infinite, which was teased earlier this year. Psychonauts 2 is also scheduled to make an appearance, giving fans another look at the sequel to the cult-classic platformer.

Advertisement The other games the company aims to show are yet to be revealed. On the same week, Xbox will also play host to a demo event which will seek to recreate the since cancelled E3 experience in players’ homes. By offering over 60 playable demos, players will be able to try out experiences that would have been offered across many games trade shows this year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently renewed the Fable trademark which has sparked rumours that the long-rumoured sequel could be announced sometime soon. The trademark has been tagged with the “intent to use” signalling that an announcement could be imminent and prevelant at the event.

Over the past few years Microsoft has worked to acquire many different developers as part of its Xbox Games Studios programme. Amongst these studios is Ninja Theory, who are currently working on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Other notable developers include Obsidian Entertainment, the makers behind the recently released The Outer Worlds.

Advertisement

A new studio called The Initiative has also been founded and is aiming to reveal information on its new game this year. The company is compiled of industry veterans from franchises such as Red Dead Redemption, God Of War and Uncharted. The IP the team is working on is rumoured to be working on re-establishing an old franchise.

An Inside Xbox stream earlier this year gave viewers their first taste to what the next-generation is aiming to bring. Many new IPs were shown including horror game Scorn and the anime inspired Scarlet Nexus.