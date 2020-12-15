Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo pledge to make video gaming safer

Three of the world’s biggest console manufacturers – Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo – have partnered together to make video gaming safer for the entire community.

In a joint statement released simultaneously by all three companies, the gaming giants pledged their commitment to creating a more “positive and respectful” environment, especially for younger players, and outlined a set of guiding safety “principles”.

“We believe gaming is for all people of all ages, including our youngest and most vulnerable players,” the statement reads. “Technology makes compelling entertainment experiences possible, and we want to ensure that those experiences – especially when they involve interaction with others – are positive and respectful.”

“We can accomplish more when we work toward the same goal, and so we will each continue investing in, evolving and amplifying our approaches to user safety. As we continue this work, we will prioritize protecting the safety of our players, especially those most vulnerable.”

The companies’ guiding principles come under three main pillars: Prevention, Partnership, and Responsibility.

Prevention covers the tools that are currently available on their individual platforms, and working to actively “promote the availability of our safety tools through our platforms, support channels, services, on our websites and in retail stores to reach more players and parents”.

The Partnership pillar details their commitment to work more closely with the gaming industry, its regulators as well as law enforcement to “advance” user safety. The companies will also partner with organisations such as the ESRB and PEGI to ensure games are rated appropriately.

Lastly, Responsibility is an affirmation that the companies will hold themselves “accountable for making our platforms as safe as possible for all players”. This includes making it easier for players to report code of conduct violations and the removal of inappropriate content, as well as stricter enforcement of restrictions and bans.

At the end of the statement, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo noted that the partnership “signifies our commitment to work together to improve player safety and ensure gaming remains truly for everyone”.

“While the video game industry has a long history of taking steps to protect gamers, especially children, we recognise that no one company or industry will solve these challenges alone,” they added.