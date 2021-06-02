Microsoft starts Pride Month celebrations with a new merchandise line

Microsoft has kicked off its Pride celebrations by announcing a limited collection of Pride-themed merchandise.

Microsoft‘s Xbox Pride Collection features over 40 pieces of clothing and merchandise including t-shirts, tank tops, tote bags and stickers.

Pride celebrations also include Xbox-related content such as a Pride profile theme for PC and consoles, and ingame items across Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7.

Advertisement

Players can also download the GLAAD award-winning Tell Me Why for free on Xbox consoles during June.

Microsoft is celebrating Pride Month on other areas of its product library. The organisation released Pride-themed content for Microsoft Teams, Skype, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Edge and other programs.

19 different LGTBQI+flags inspired the designs across merchandise and content, incorporating the sexualities, gender expressions and expressions they represent.

Microsoft’s aim in designing the range of products was to “give visibility to groups that are still often overlooked and neglected today”.

Outside of merchandise and content, Microsoft donated $150,000 to LGBTQI+ nonprofits and also provided a spotlight for staff members to tell their stories.

Advertisement

Microsoft’s donations include the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Outright Action International, Mermaids, Act To Change, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and The Trevor Project.

A limited-edition Pride Xbox controller was also revealed, although it is currently only available to “key influencers and media in the US and internationally”.

Fans on Twitter are already calling for Xbox to make the controller available publicly.

Oh my goshhhh, I can see my flags on this controller @Xbox / @XboxANZ have done, I LOOOOVE THIS, I dream of playing my games on this work of art !! Whoever designed this is a blessing !! 😭👌❤️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/smFHWOJNeD — dunciibear (@dunciibear) June 2, 2021

New Xbox Pride Only being given

Month controller! to influencers pic.twitter.com/0FrhKbs01Y — Kailee 🏳️‍🌈 (@KaileeJohnston8) June 2, 2021

The company will hold a virtual Pride Month event on 24 June on its official YouTube channel at 10am PT (5pm BST).

In other news, Sega has announced the launch date for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, which is releasing for PC and Xbox consoles.

Following a closed beta in May, Sega announced the free-to-play online role-playing game will launch worldwide on June 9.