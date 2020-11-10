Microsoft, The Rock donate Xbox Series X consoles to children’s hospitals

Microsoft and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have teamed up to donate custom Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America.

Johnson broke the news on Twitter, sharing a video where he showed off the “one of a kind” Xbox Series X consoles, and explained more about the Gamers Outreach charity organisation.

“Before the world gets it, I have an opportunity to team up with Xbox and deliver some of the very first Xbox Series X consoles to kids all across the country in 20 hospitals,” he said. “And we’re teaming up with a charitable organisation called Gamers Outreach… [that] provides video games and software to help kids cope with their stays in hospitals as they are getting their treatment and fighting the good fight.”

Advertisement

Check out his tweet and the full video below.

20 yrs ago, @BillGates & I debuted the 1st @Xbox to the world!

Now @Microsoft & I have are surprising some brave & awesome kids. With @GamersOutreach we are gifting 20 children’s hospitals one of a kind “ROCK XBOX Series X" consoles for 50,000+ kids!!

Keep smilin'

-DJ 🤙🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/snXVXJF3MZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2020

Microsoft also highlighted the partnership on its Xbox Wire blog, sharing more about the programme and the collaboration. In the post, the company lists the 20 hospitals that will receive the The Rock-themed Xbox Series X consoles over the following year, which will be made available to over 50,000 patients.

The custom Rock Xbox Series X will feature Johnson’s iconic Brahma Bull logo which represents “strength, resilience, heart and power, and includes a special engraved message for kids alongside his signature summoning hope and goodwill”. It will also come embossed with a special message that reads: “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson”.

The consoles will be mounted on Gamers Outreach’s GO Karts, which are portable kiosks built to easily bring gaming to patients who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals. More information on the Gamers Outreach organisation can be found via its official website.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Mediatonic organised a charity event through Fall Guys and raised US$1million for Special Effect, a U.K.–based charity targetted towards disabled gamers.