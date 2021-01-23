Microsoft walk back Xbox Live Gold price changes

Microsoft have decided to reverse the price hike for Xbox Live Gold that they revealed yesterday.

In an update to the statement they released yesterday, Microsoft have said that they have “failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day” and as such will not be changing the pricing at the moment .

Alongside this reversal, Microsoft have also a change to the current Xbox Live process for free-to-play games. Currently games such as Fortnite need an Xbox Live subscription to allow you to play them online, but in the statement Microsoft have said that this will no longer be the case.

Today was not great. We always try to do our best for you and today we missed the mark. We hear you, and we’re reversing our Xbox Live Gold pricing updates. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

They have said that this change is part of their plan to “bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the centre of their experience” and as a result they will endeavour to “deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.”

The original announcement yesterday laid out their plans to raise prices across the board for all Xbox live subscriptions, with one month increasing from £6.99 to £7.99, three months jumping from £17.99 to £21.99, and finally the six month seeing a movement from £29.99 to £42.99.

Microsoft also promised in their announcement that when any price change occurs to Xbox Live, users will have 45 days to manage their membership before any price changes take place

Alongside the announcement, Microsoft also announced the games that would be featuring with the Games With Gold, which include Gears 5, Resident Evil HD, and Lost Planet 2.