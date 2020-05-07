Microsoft’s new Xbox 20/20 monthly event will showcase the future of Xbox

Microsoft is ramping up its promotion of the upcoming Xbox Series X console, as it announced Xbox 20/20, a new monthly event that will be showcase “what’s next in the world of Xbox.”

The announcement was made through the official Xbox blog.

Microsoft has had to change its promotional plans for the Xbox Series X, which is expected to release later this year, due to the current global situation. The company was initially targeting to reveal games for the upcoming console at E3, but with the event cancelled due to the coronavirus, Microsoft is now going to showcase the upcoming console’s capabilities, features, and gameplay on a monthly basis.

The first Xbox 20/20 event, which is taking place later today (May 7), will show off third-party gameplay for the Xbox Series X including trailers, and sneak peeks of upcoming games. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will also debut its gameplay during the session. Microsoft says the company will announce the games that will be using its new Smart Delivery feature at the event.

In June, the company will highlight updates to the Xbox platform and services. July’s event, on the other hand, will highlight and focus on the new games being developed by its own studio, Xbox Game Studios.

Besides its Xbox 20/20 event, the company also shared a brief overview on its updates. The company remains committed to the timely launch of the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite, later this year. All 15 Xbox Game Studios teams are currently working on next-generation games for the new console and Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass is also currently bring updated with upcoming games for PC. The announcement on the Xbox blog reads: “For PC players, we plan to support the community by making all our major releases at launch available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator.” The Xbox Game Pass allows gamers to play Xbox titles on their Xbox One as well as Microsoft PC.