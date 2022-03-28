MiHoYo reveals two new ‘Genshin Impact’ characters

MiHoYo has unveiled the next couple of characters who will be joining the Genshin Impact roster in the future.

Announced in several new tweets today (March 28), the developer of the free-to-play gacha game shared brand new artwork of the newest Genshin Impact characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

In the game’s lore, Kuki Shinobu is not only dubbed the “Mender of Tribulations” but is also the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang in Inazuma.

The green-haired character will have Electro Vision – one of seven elemental abilities in the game – and from the artwork, it looks like she’ll be wielding a sword.

Meanwhile, Yelan is described as a “mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs” and is also nicknamed the “Valley Orchid.”

This character will have Hydro Vision, but from the artwork and the minimal information we have right now, it’s unclear what weapon she will use.

At this time, it’s unconfirmed when Kuki and Yelan will be joining the game, as well as what their rarity will be, but it’s highly likely that they will make their debut after Genshin Impact‘s patch 2.6.

Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Version 2.6 is scheduled to arrive on March 30 and will introduce a new update named “Zephyr of the Violet Garden” along with a new area that will be located to the west of Liyue called “The Chasm.”

The update will also add new story content for the Traveller Twins and Khaenri’ah, along with a new five-star playable character, Kamisato Ayato – the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka and head of the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma.

The previous version 2.5 update saw the return of the Raiden Shogun banner, while also adding Yae Miko for a limited time.

