‘Minecraft’ content creator Technoblade has died, aged 23

Minecraft-focused YouTuber Technoblade has passed away at age 23, according to a message from his family on his YouTube channel.

In a video released today (July 1) titled “so long nerds”, Technoblade’s father read a message from the content creator, confirming that he died from stage four cancer.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here, if you’re watching this, I am dead,” began the message. “So let’s sit down and have one final chat.”

Technoblade revealed that his real name is Alex, and thanked his viewers for all their support, saying “if I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life.”

You can watch the video below.

The video then moved onto words from Technoblade’s father, who said his son asked him to read the note, after he was having a hard time doing the writing.

“At some point, I got down on my knee at his bedside and I said to him, ‘Alex, you don’t have to do anything else, you’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people, and if you want to now, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get a little better, don’t wait. I don’t think things are going to get any better anymore.’”

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for,” his father continued. “I miss Technoblade.”

The video closed out with a message from Technoblade’s mother, which said he “adored and respected his fans and colleagues.”

“My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans.”

Since the news of Technoblade’s passing, a number of his friends and colleagues across the internet have shared messages and stories:

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.

I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot. rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLM — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) July 1, 2022

Technoblade's personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend. Rest in peace, Technoblade. — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade. An absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide. Fuck cancer — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) July 1, 2022

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times I’ll always look up to him Rest In Peace <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

Effortlessly funny. Endlessly talented. Gone too soon. Rest easy, Technoblade. — Ted Nivison (@TedNivison) July 1, 2022

Back in August of 2021 Technoblade published a video revealing he’d been diagnosed with cancer, after assuming his arm pain had been caused by a repetitive stress injury.

For those living in the UK, you can find cancer information and support services via the NHS.