‘Minecraft Dungeons’ is coming to an arcade near you

Co-op RPG Minecraft Dungeons is getting its own arcade cabinet.

Mojang creative communications assistant and editor Per Landin took to the official Minecraft blog to reveal the new game. Created in cooperation with arcade gaming company Play Mechanix, Minecraft Dungeon Arcade is a new way to play.

The cabinet features four-player co-op that’s perfect for arcade action. It comes with nine unique levels, and each player has three different moves they can use: Range, Melee, and Dodge.

Advertisement

Separate from the console and PC version is a mode where players use physical cards (likely assigned via the arcade) to save their progress. There are 60 cards to collect. Each session, players can scan up to five cards via embedded scanner right on the arcade machine. The idea is to eventually collect them all. There are ways to earn additional weapons, skins and more goodies.

“If you take a step back, you can see the similarities between the two, but when you take a step into [a consumer] game, it’s like a waltz,” said Play Mechanix creative director Will Carlin.

Carlin suggests using “every button that’s on that control panel to survive”. Players can head out to the arcade to try out Minecraft Dungeons Arcade later this year. Several cabinets are currently stationed around North America right now for early testing.

Previously, Flames of the Nether, the latest Minecraft Dungeons DLC, debuted in late February.