‘Minecraft’, ‘Gone Home’ and ‘Stanley Parable’ devs start new studio Ivy Road

Developers behind The Stanley Parable, Gone Home, and Minecraft have joined forces to found new studio Ivy Road.

The announcement was made during Annapurna Interactive‘s debut showcase last night (July 29). The publisher is also supporting Ivy Road, as one of many new partnerships revealed during the stream.

The studio is co-founded by Davey Wreden, creator of experimental indie games The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide, Karla Zimonja, co-founder of Fullbright behind narrative games Gone Home and Tacoma, and Daniel ‘C418’ Rosenfeld, composer and sound designer for Minecraft.

First released for PC in 2013, Gone Home was later ported to and published on console platforms by Annapurna Interactive.

I am thrilled to announce that @zusty, @C418 and I have started a new video game studio called Ivy Road! We are working with @A_i on an unannounced game, and I can't wait until we're able to finally show it to all of you. pic.twitter.com/N5j5BFv4rV — Davey Wreden (@HelloCakebread) July 29, 2021

There was actually little about what game the studio was working on, as Wreden and Zimonja were sitting in a comfortable setting drinking tea while C418 played a new piano piece composed for the presentation.

“We’re working with Annapurna [Interactive] to make a totally unannounced game that we can’t talk about yet,” Zimonja said during the stream.

Instead, most of the time was spent joking around, as Wreden interviews Zimonja with questions like, “If you really are a true gamer, name 10,000 games,” to which she replies, “There’s like Final Fantasy 1 to 10,000.”

Ivy Road’s official website also lists the rest of its current staff, which including Aura Triolo, Temitope Olujubi, Lucy Lauzon, Hanna Kime, Brad Taylor, Natalie Foundraine, and Patrick McDermott.

Thank you everyone for joining us on this journey! Our social media plan is to stay pretty quiet until we have more info to share with you about the game we're working on. But as soon as that day comes, you'll see everything right here. Stay tuned! — Team Ivy Road (@IvyRoadGames) July 29, 2021

“Our social media plan is to stay pretty quiet until we have more info to share with you about the game we’re working on,” reads a message from the Ivy Road Twitter account. “But as soon as that day comes, you’ll see everything right here. Stay tuned!”

