‘Minecraft’ Java and Bedrock Edition are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mojang has announced that Minecraft will be joining the PC library of Xbox Game Pass, with both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition available on the service from November.

Java edition is the PC-exclusive version of Minecraft that the title was originally launched as, while Bedrock Edition is available for a much wider range of platforms.

In a blog posted yesterday (October 16), Xbox Game Pass Community Lead Megan Spurr shared the following:

“Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC November 2! And even better, you’ll have access together for the first time ever as the Minecraft: PC Bundle includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions!”

The world needs more love, so we’re bringing both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 💞 #minecraftlive pic.twitter.com/A7JyA4Tg2s — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) October 16, 2021

The blog also adds that users will be able to “quickly switch between the different editions from the unified Minecraft launcher”.

Despite Microsoft owning Minecraft since 2014, the sandbox game has been notably absent from Xbox Game Pass for PC.

There are some key differences between both modes. While Bedrock Edition is typically seen as more stable and has crossplay enabled, Java Edition can be played with much bigger servers and has more mods available to download.

