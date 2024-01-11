‘Minecraft Legends’ has officially ended development after one last update

Minecraft Legends has officially ended development nine months after it was initially launched.

Developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Mojang announced the news in a blog post yesterday (January 10), along with detailing the final update for the game.

According to the post, while ongoing development has stopped for the game, nothing will be removed. The servers will remain live, and “PvP and co-op will also remain fully functional”, meaning fans can continue to play the game.

“Thank you for following along this heroic journey and helping us make Minecraft Legends the game it is today. With the support of our team, our partners, and the Minecraft community, we’re going to continue exploring the types of games we’re passionate about and bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe,” the announcement reads.

The final update for the game is the Snow vs Snouts Lost legend, which sees players taking on enemy bases from a distance using a Redstone launcher. That’s all players are equipped with, however, and they’re unable to build any additional structures or control any other units to help them during the fight. In addition, a new skin named the “Bright-Eyed Hero” is being added to the game, free of charge to any existing players.

NME reviewed Minecraft Legends when it was released, calling it a “highly accessible strategy game that won’t challenge fans of the genre”, while also noting that “online co-op is a fun diversion but it’s the game’s PvP that will offer you the variety needed to keep you coming back for more”.

