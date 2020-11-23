‘Minecraft’ moderators can now perma-ban players who break community guidelines

Mojang Studios has announced a number of steps it is taking to help moderators better keep a tab on the Minecraft community.

On Friday (November 20), Mojang detailed new moderation actions that are being implemented in the Bedrock version of Minecraft, so that “players can continue feeling as safe as possible”.

One of the biggest moderator actions that are being introduced is a moderator’s ability to permanently ban players who flout the game’s community guidelines. Bans will extend to “all versions of Minecraft (except Minecraft Dungeons) in order to target severe offences, meant to cause harm to others,” Mojang clarified.

Mojang also added that single player games will not be moderated, and that the team is working on a temporary ban system for smaller offences. Players who have been banned will receive an in-game message specifying the reason, as well as information on how to cancel their Realms subscriptions.

Examples of in-game behaviour that could result in a potential ban include hate speech, sexual content and grooming, threats, exposing other players’ personal information, posting links to malicious software, impersonating staff and moderators, cheating/exploits and general commercial spamming.

Per the Minecraft support page, all bans will be permanent, non-negotiable, and cannot be removed and reversed by support, meaning players will have to create new accounts entirely if they want to start playing again.

In other Minecraft news, it was announced last month that the Java Edition of Minecraft will require Microsoft accounts to play from early 2021 onwards. All existing players will have to migrate their accounts, will new players can begin creating accounts through Microsoft.

“[Migrating] from Mojang to Microsoft accounts is mandatory. If you don’t make the move, in several months you won’t be able to log in anymore – which means you won’t be able to play either,” Mojang confirmed.