‘Minecraft’ players “unionise” against “flawed” community mob vote

The Minecraft community are speaking out about the annual mob vote and what they think is an unfair system, because the two losing mobs will never be seen again.

Since 2016, there has been an annual vote on what animal (also known as a mob) should be added into Minecraft. This year, the options are an armadillo that will drop a special scute for wolf armor, a crab that grants the player greater reach when placing blocks or a penguin that boosts the speed of the player’s boat.

Voting will open on October 13, either through the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, on Minecraft.net or the Minecraft launcher. The winner will be revealed in the Minecraft Live event on October 15.

Which mob do you want to join Minecraft?🤔 ◼️Crab

◼️Armadillo

◼️Penguin The Mob Vote begins October 13 at 1pm EDT and will stay open for 48 hours. Hopefully, Jens makes it in time… pic.twitter.com/0UEpT7YkRe — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 6, 2023

Advertisement

The argument is why are players not allowed to have all of these animals and their advantages added to the game. At the time of writing, a petition on Change.org has surpassed 270,000 signatures from fans who felt like they are losing out on potential content.

“The Mob Vote generates engagement by tearing the community apart, leaving fantastic ideas on the cutting room floor, and teasing content that will never be seen in the game,” read the description for the petition.

“That, mixed with the fact that Mojang somehow releases less content WITH Microsoft’s backing than they did without, means players see minimal content to the game they love, and watch as possibly the one thing to get them to play again is ripped from them.”

Additionally, the manipulation of the vote by famous Minecraft content creators with their scores of fans has not been in the best interest of the community and showed that the system is “inherently flawed”.

currently obsessed with minecraft union propaganda on tik tok as people unionize to end the mob vote pic.twitter.com/aQz3iowf2I — Mufflekip but spooky🎃 (@mufflekip) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

In the comments of the petition, people posted chants “fight for three until they’re free” and “united we bargain, divided we beg”, as well as others appropriating historic unionisation posters on social media.

Developer Mojang has not acknowledged the dissatisfaction of this subsection of players and as such, it is imagined that the mob vote will continue as it has done in the last seven years.

In other gaming news, Redfall‘s second patch let the game reach 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S thanks to Performance Mode.