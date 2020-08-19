‘Minecraft’ releases new ‘Jurassic World’ DLC

Mojang Studios has announced a new Jurassic World-themed DLC that will let players manage their very own dinosaur theme park in Minecraft.

Minecraft’s latest DLC expansion, which was announced via the Minecraft Marketplace blog, will let players craft and train dinosaurs, revisit and recreate iconic moments from the Jurassic Park franchise, go on expeditions and build custom exhibits. The expansion also features sixty of the most iconic dinosaurs and over twenty character skins from all five films.

Players will also be able to embark on adventures to discover dinosaur DNA, and manage the entirety of the Jurassic World park, solving a handful of dinosaur-sized problems along the way. The DLC pack will also include craftable vehicles inspired by the movies.

Check out the trailer for the Minecraft Jurassic World DLC below.

Players can purchase the Jurassic World DLC, which is available now, for US$7.99 via the Minecraft Marketplace. Players can also redeem a Blue Hoodie for free from the Character Creator.

Minecraft: Jurassic World is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android.

In other video game and pop culture crossover news, Fortnite is set to receive a new DC villain-themed DLC pack, titled The Last Laugh, targeted for a November 17 release. The pack will feature The Joker and Poison Ivy skins, as well as a new Midas Rex outfit.

The bundle will be available for digital or physical purchase, and will “arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles”.