‘Minecraft’ stream will go behind the scenes on an upcoming mob

An upcoming Minecraft Now livestream will detail a new mob set to arrive in the game, Allays, as well as other upcoming content.

The stream is set to start at 5pm BST/ 6pm CEST tomorrow (April 28) over on the official Minecraft YouTube channel, and will go into some behind the scenes details on a new mob coming to the game, Allays. Described as a passive mob, it can fly and is designed to help players by transporting items.

As well as new details on the Allay, some new information about Minecraft Dungeons is set to be presented during the livestream. “Laura from the Minecraft Dungeons team will drop by to give us a deep dive of what Season 2 has in store,” reads a post on the official website. “I heard a rumour that they’re just going to add two of everything, hopefully she will confirm.”

It's Minecraft Now week! Get your questions ready about the allay and Minecraft Dungeons Luminous Night adventure, we'll see you all this Thursday, April 28.

🕛 12:00 ET

🕘 9:00 PT

🕕 18:00 CEST

🌐 More info:https://t.co/97EX3BIddl pic.twitter.com/5xyKqq02wU — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 25, 2022

For Minecraft Dungeons, the new content the team will be showing off is to do with the next big update for the game, Luminous Night. This new adventure will let you “explore the tower by night in a whole new light, with floors that include mysterious murals, perplexing puzzles, and fiery foes,” according to the description on the official trailer.

Those hoping to hear more about Minecraft’s 1.19 update still might have to wait to hear anything else about it, as it hasn’t been mentioned in relation to the upcoming stream. The update is set to add a variety of new changes, like new biomes such as the Deep Dark and Mangrove swamp.

