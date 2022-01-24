‘Minecraft’ tournament DDoS attack takes down Andorra’s internet

During a recent Minecraft tournament, several players in Andorra lost connection as a DDoS attack took down the principality’s internet.

The tournament was based around the popular Netflix show Squid Game, but was sabotaged by hackers who deployed a direct denial of service (DDoS) attack against Andorra’s only internet provider.

Andorra Telecom was targeted by the attack to cause several tournament members from Andorra to disconnect. The official Twitter account for the service tweeted updates on the situate (as translated by Google):

“Several denial of service (DDoS) attacks that sought to harm the programming of some YouTubers have affected the Internet and 4G service of some Andorra Telecom customers on Friday and Saturday.”

The tournament itself was exclusive to Spanish speaking streamers and had a grand prize of £74,000. Several of the big-name streamers involved in the event are based in Andorra, including AuronPlay, Rubius, and TheGrefg. (Thanks RockPaperShotgun)

Auran, who has 11.4 million followers on Twitch, said in a tweet (via Google Translate) that “The games must continue, there are teammates who are not to blame, so for my part I announce my disqualification and wish my teammates good luck and have a great time. 🙌

(Hopefully it’s me they want to shoot and when announcing this leave my friends alone)”

It has been reported that Auron and Rubius have offered a £8,400 bounty for finding those responsible for the attack.

