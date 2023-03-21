Miniature metroidvania ‘Candle Knight’ gets May release date

Dracma Studios has announced that its upcoming metroidvania Candle Knight will be launching in May.

Candle Knight follows a miniature knight that carries a candle on their helmet, and is set to launch for PC on May 31.

In the 2.5D game’s 2022 reveal trailer, Dracma Studios showcased the protagonist fighting through a derelict castle, with the building’s furniture serving as side-scrolling platforming levels.

“We’re very excited to finally release Candle Knight to the public in the coming months,” shared Mario Vallarta, co-founder of Dracma Studios. “It’s been a collective work of love and we hope people can see that!”

Looking ahead, the developer has shared that Candle Knight will make its way to console platformers later this year.

A demo for Candle Knight is available via Steam, and the page also shares more on what fans can expect from the metroidvania.

“Wield your flame to overcome menacing creatures lurking in the shadows of a ruined castle,” reads Candle Knight’s Steam page. “Use the dynamic difficulty system to your advantage, traverse challenging platforming sections and solve cryptic puzzles inside surreal paintings in this 2.5D action-adventure platformer.

The Steam page adds that players control an “enchanted candle holder trying to restore the light to its home,” while dynamic difficulty will allow players to increase their damage output at the cost of deadlier opponents.

Paintings strewn across the castle can also hide a “surreal, unexplored world of wonders” that task players with tilting the frame to help the Candle Knight find a path through.

