Ministry Of Sound and Lush announce weekly gaming livestream on Twitch

Ministry Of Sound and cosmetics retailer Lush have announced a weekly gaming livestream that will feature a mix of guest musicians and streamers.

Titled Beyond The Player, the livestream will be hosted by NNESAGA founder Stephanie Nneoma, and feature “in-depth interviews with some of the industry’s most prominent figures, gaming challenges and giveaways”.

Nneoma will be joined by a range of guests on the show. A number of musicians — including Talia Mar, Sim0ne, VENBEE, Bklava, wAFF and Jordan Adetunji — have already been confirmed, along with streamers Sunpi, Ebonix, and King Jae.

Beyond The Pale will be hosted through Ministry Of Sound’s Twitch channel, and after its first livestream kicks off on May 9, it will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Across those two months, the stream will cover a number of games that are releasing in that period — including The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, and Final Fantasy 16.

As the schedule suggests, it’s going to be a busy few months for gaming releases. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Arkane’s vampire-shooter Redfall — which will both feature on Beyond The Player — are less than a week away from releasing, while Nintendo‘s next Zelda game will launch on May 12.

A “final” beta for Diablo 4 will also be kicking off on May 12, putting it at odds with Tears Of The Kingdom‘s launch weekend. However, Diablo 4‘s full launch isn’t until June 6 — just four days after Capcom releases its upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix‘s next role-playing game (RPG), will cap off the slew of releases on June 22. We recently got to preview the RPG, and found a “strange and exciting new world” awaiting fans.

In other gaming news, Microsoft’s proposed £55billion purchase of Activision Blizzard has been blocked in the UK.