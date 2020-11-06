Mixed reactions as Sony showcases PS5 branded apparel

Sony has announced a new range of PlayStation 5 branded merch is to become available on the PS Gear Store, all to a fairly mixed response.

The collection takes its inspiration from the PS5s stark colour theme – using blues, whites, and dark grey. Amongst the items for sale are beanie hats, bomber jackets, and PlayStation branded backpacks. A ski suit, meanwhile, will cost almost $350 with the PS5 logo clearly emblazoned across it.

The tweet announcing the merch drop has already gathered a lot of attention from fans and detractors alike (cue about 400 “Xbox is better” tweets), but there do seem to be more concerns than anything else in the replies.

As someone correctly identified, the backpack is almost half the price of the console itself. With prices of games and equipment set so high this time around, it seems unlikely some of these fans will prioritise, say, a hat.

I love PlayStation but imagine wearing this shirt pic.twitter.com/JmGYmNcM8h — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 5, 2020

Another concern appears to be the style of the products, with their mix of streetwear inspiration and – well – console branding. Maybe steer clear of this guy in particular if you intend to wear the bomber jacket.

I’m clowning anybody I catch wearing this shit😂 — LIL TAJ 🧚🏽‍♀️💕 ™ (@TajaeMoment) November 5, 2020

Many fans are also worried they would receive the merch before the actual console, which has proven difficult to get their hands on. Sony has already issued an apology over the way they handled preorders, but are assuring fans there will be more consoles on the way toward the end of the year.

Thanks! Now I can look like this while I refresh every website, knowing full well that I'll never get a PS5 before 2021 pic.twitter.com/idU6rvCl2m — Gonçalo (@goncalo_roxo) November 5, 2020

