Mobster shooter ‘Enemy of the State’ premieres with first trailer

'Enemy of the State' is set for a mid-2024 release

By Jack Coleman
Enemy Of The State. Credit: Brave Lamb Studio S.A.
Enemy of the State is an upcoming crime shooter from Brave Lamb Studio, set to release in mid-2024.

Set in the prohibition-era United States, gaining a step-up over rival gangs is the name of the game in Enemy of the State. The trailer, viewable below, features a violent stand-off between two rival gangs during a bank heist.

Set in a “stylized noir world of the 1920s”, Enemy of the State is playing on the brutal gang wars of the period. Though prohibition was a uniquely United States phenomenon, the game promises to have locations across the globe.

The store’s Steam page has gone live and it promises both co-operative and single player. Additionally, the tagline “Gather your friends and perform heists all over the world” seems to suggest that multiplayer will be a large component of Enemy of the State.

At the conclusion of the trailer, we can see the briefest glimpse of early prototype footage which shows the game being played from a top-down perspective.

Enemy of the State is still a while away, with the trailer revealing a release date in the middle of 2024.

