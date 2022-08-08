Modder plays ‘Final Fantasy 14’ with a book and pencil

Final Fantasy 14 modder SuperLouis64 has found yet another creative way to play the massively multiplayer online game (MMO).

During a recent Twitch stream on August 7, SuperLouis64 presented his brand new modded controller, an oversized book and a pencil, which he then used to play Final Fantasy 14 (via GamesRadar).

Dressed in a blue graduation cap and gown, SuperLouis64 used the controller to mimic the spellbook used by his Scholar class in the game. As the streamer scribbled in their book, the character’s actions on screen are translated.

However, not every single ability was accessible, so SuperLouis64 had to rely on another player to revive dead teammates in his party. You can check out the spellbook in action below:

The modder also had analogue sticks hooked up to the large pencil so he could make his Warrior of Light move around in the game.

This isn’t the first time SuperLouis64 has played Final Fantasy 14 using unusual methods; he’s best known for coming up with innovative ways to play the MMO. Earlier this year, the streamer invented a controller that lets him play as an Archer in the MMO, using a modified toy bow and arrow.

Another time, he utilised a Ring Fit to travel across the in-game world of Eorzea for a charity event. At the time, SuperLouis64 had attached the device to himself and simply had to jog around his room in order to make his character do the same, while squatting in real life also made his Dark Knight execute certain abilities.

Final Fantasy 14 players can expect patch 6.2 to release later this month, alonside the long-awaited Island Sanctuary feature. A brand new Live Letter broadcast is set to air on August 12 which will contain everything players need to know about the upcoming update.

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 series creative lead Tetsuya Nomura has said that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is more than a remaster but not a “complete remake.”