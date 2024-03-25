Modders successfully bypass ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ controversial microtransactions

A number of modders have created workarounds for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s controversial microtransactions, with fast travel and infinite save slots available.

Capcom’s launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2 was tarnished by a number of microtransactions offering players game-changing advantages in exchange for real world money.

Players can pay to edit their characters using the art of metamorphosis, instigate fast travel via portcrystals and revive the dead using the wakestones. You can also get-out-of-jail-for-a-small-fee thanks to gaol keys.

However, modders have started work on undercutting Capcom’s microtransactions with a number of mods for Dragon’s Dogma 2. As reported by IGN, one of the most popular Dragon’s Dogma mods on NexusMods is Crazy’s Shop, which adds hundreds of items easily available for real-world money to the in-game shop located at Vernworth.

Another mod Early n’ Cheap Art of Metamorphosis gives players the unlimited ability to customise their characters without having to pay for microtransactions, with both mods being downloaded tens of thousands of times.

Another mod also bypasses Dragon’s Dogma 2’s restrictive save system. As it stands, only one save slot is available for players, with manual saves regularly replaced by autosaves but Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save Manager essentially gives players hundreds of save slots.

Last week, Capcom apologised for the shaky launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and said it was looking at adding a way for PC players to easily restart their game. Currently, players have to manually delete the game file from the backend and in the process, they risk anti-piracy software Denuvo activating and locking them out of the game entirely.

The studio also said it was investigating a number of crashes and working on fixes, “starting from those with the highest priority”.

