Modders unite to convince Nintendo to stop removing modded videos

A number of individuals that mod Nintendo games have come together to challenge the company’s approach to taking down videos that show modded or emulated content, after Nintendo took down “dozens” of these videos.

Although Nintendo has always maintained a hardline stance against modding and emulation involving its games, the issue has again bubbled to the surface due to some recent copyright takedowns.

As reported by NintendoLife, the company has been taking down dozens of videos that show a “Second Wind” expansion for for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

Now, modders and content creators who make these videos are uniting to convince Nintendo to let them continue. Waikuteru – a YouTuber who was forced to remove 40 of his videos this week – said that “there is only one way to change the termination of Nintendo mods and that is to convince Nintendo with a large number of people to change their mind”.

So far, a Discord channel – called Nintendo Mod Policy Change Team – has attracted over 500 people looking to address the situation. A message from the community, penned by Waikuteru, shares the following:

“We are done with [Nintendo’s] policy and plan to change this strict-corporate thinking for good with a big force. We think that pirating of Nintendo games is wrong, but modification of legally owned Nintendo games should be allowed.”

The message outlines the communities goal – namely that the gaming giant stops taking down “creative mods or videos”. The message adds that it feels the community is even beneficial to the company and says “collaboration is possible”, going as far as to suggest that mods could be made available in the eShop.

In a separate post from Waikuteru, the creator says they are “currently strategising with creators and getting more into the boat”.

