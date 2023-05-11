‘Modern Warfare 2’ and ‘Warzone 2’ patch notes detail new multiplayer map

The patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 Reloaded have been revealed, including details on the brand-new multiplayer map.

Activision Blizzard has released the patch notes detailing the features of season 3 — which is now available — confirming new weapons, equipment, events, challenges, and the Alboran Hatchery 6v6 multiplayer map.

Alboran Hatchery is a medium-sized core map experience set on a remote facility in Spain and is accompanied by the Atomgrad Raid episode, as well a a new mission, Defender: Hafid Port, where players will be able to take on waves of challenging enemy forces.

Additionally, the midseason update has officially kicked off the Ranked Play beta, which tracks players’ performance and awards Skill Rating (SR) for winning and killing enemy players. Season 3 Reloaded will also introduce Gulag Entry Kits, which will allow players an extra shot at fighting their way back into a match if they’re knocked out.

Activision Blizzard provided the details on the first three weeks of Playlist updates during season 3, which can be viewed in the image above, including what dates players will be able to play solos, duos, trios, or quads in the Ashika Resurgence.

As with every patch, the season 3 update comes with a bunch of bug fixes and adjustments that were previously affecting vehicles, weapons, and other equipment for players, while some changes have been made to the UI, like improved visual quality of the score feed in Core Multiplayer Modes.

The full patch notes and list of changes and new additions can be found here.

