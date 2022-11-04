‘Modern Warfare 2’ attachment tuning has been restored following bug fix

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s attachment tuning feature has been restored after a bug fix.

Shortly after Modern Warfare 2 was released last week, players took to social media to report an issue with the new attachment tuning feature.

Attachment tuning allows players to increase or decrease the pros & cons of gun attachments. The feature is unlocked when a player’s weapon reaches its max level, however some players found the game crashed if their weapon had five attachments. Infinity Ward then disabled the feature “until further notice to investigate crashes”.

Today (November 4) it’s been confirmed that attachment tuning has been “reenabled,” with Infinity Ward also promising “more details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post.”

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

Modern Warfare 2 support studio Beenox also confirmed that the latest NVIDIA hotfix fixes some of the “critical issues” found within the PC version of the game.

Another update released yesterday (November 3) “fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their profile showcase”, as well as addressing “various map exploits and bugs across the game.”

However, players are still seeing people use a glitch to achieve “God Mode” while the ping system is still disabled. Infinity Ward has shared a live document, tracking what bugs the studio is working on fixing and what’s already been fixed – check it out here.

It’s also been revealed that Modern Warfare 2 composer Sarah Schachner will no longer be working on the game due to the “increasingly challenging” working dynamic with its audio director.

However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise with Treyarch Studios confirming that ranked play will be introduced to the game next year.

In other news, Elton John has designed his own Roblox land that will host a special virtual performance later this month