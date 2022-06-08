‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place.

You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the beta coming soon.

Campaign

Advertisement

According to an IGN preview, the game’s campaign revolves around a US airstrike that kills a hostile foreign general, which spurs the series’ Taskforce 141 into working with Mexican special forces to defeat an enemy.

Modern Warfare 2 will also bring back Shadow Company, the antagonistic organisation from the original Modern Warfare trilogy that General Shepard used for his own ends. The company also appeared in the 2019 reboot, led by Marcus “Lerch” Ortega.

The first mission of the campaign is called “Nightwar”, and it takes players through a mission that relies on using night vision equipment to navigate, where they must locate high value target Hasan and take him from Al-Qatala, a terrorist organisation the previous game.

Particular focus was drawn to the water effects, with a level titled “Wet Work” taking place almost entirely in water. The level gives only gives players a knife and pistol to use, however the pistol is not ideal to firing in water, as bullets fired underwater will also have less range and speed, with deep waters providing visual cover from enemies.

Warzone 2

Advertisement

Infinity Ward has confirmed that Warzone 2.0 is coming “later this year” and will be integrated with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “post-launch”. The studio added that Warzone 2 will be an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe, sharing the same game engine and mechanics.

Inventories will also be rest for Warzone 2, with Activision stating: “Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with brand new progression and inventories.”

It will also feature what’s being called a “sandbox” mode, although exactly what this is remains to be seen.

The original Warzone game will also remain available and be “separate” from its sequel, with new events and progression still taking place.

Multiplayer

According to multiple sources, the Gunsmith has been reworked to let players unlock “Platforms” that progress a guns evolution in multiplayer. IGN calls the platforms a “family” of guns that span different weapon types, with things like the M4 platform leading to the M16 or .45 SOCOM.

Hybrid levels will also let players alternate between water and land during matches, with pistols and knives available when playing under the surface. New equipment has also been added in regards to Modern Warfare 2‘s water-based mechanics, with mines that float to the surface, inflatable decoy dummy. A tactical camera can be thrown on walls that alerts you of any enemies it sees.

Two new game modes, Knockout and Prisoner Rescue, will also be coming to Modern Warfare 2. Knockout is a combination of Gunfight and the core multiplayer experience, as each player on both teams has one life, can revive and needs to secure a package. Prisoners Rescue also gives players one life each and revives, but also tasks one team with rescuing two prisoners, while the other defends them (think Rainbow Six: Siege). There will also be a Special Ops mode, which will see teams of two players join up in what’s being called an “evolved” take on the idea, and one that will further incentivise “team-building”.

Infinity Ward has also confirmed that Ricochet anti-cheat will be enabled from day one.

Steam

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Steam, with the page available here.

For all other details, here’s everything we know about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so far.