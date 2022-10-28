‘Modern Warfare 2’ crossplay can’t be disabled for Xbox and PC users

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fans who choose to play on Xbox or PC have found that the option to disable crossplay is missing from the game.

On the PlayStation versions of Modern Warfare 2, entering the settings menu sees the user faced with a crossplay toggle as well as a crossplay communications toggle at the top of the list of options. For Xbox and PC players, these options are missing entirely.

Xbox players have the choice of disabling crossplay at a system level within the console settings, but those on PC seem to have no choice at all. PlayStation users do seem to have the option to only play against others on the same platform.

There are a multitude of reasons why players might prefer to disable crossplay – PC players may look to avoid console players with aim assist, while console users with console users being the most likely to want to avoid matching with PC users who play with the more accurate keyboard and mouse.

@CallofDuty On MWII please add the option to turn off crossplay on Xbox. The pc players ruin the experience as they can download cheats with ease via a quick google search. #xbox #callofduty — Joshua Ruzicka (@JoshuaRuzicka3) October 28, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which released in 2019, did have input-based matchmaking which enabled players to match with others using a controller or keyboard and mouse, but this has been a missing feature since.

It’s unclear as yet whether this is a deliberate decision by Activision Blizzard, or whether a future patch will see the crossplay toggle added to Xbox and PC versions of the game.

Fans of Modern Warfare 2 have been taking to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction at the missing feature. “I don’t want to play against PC players,” said one, with another adding, “The PC players ruin the experience as they can download cheats with ease.”

Elsewhere in Call of Duty news, PlayStation users will also be given additional exclusive in-game content.