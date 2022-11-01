‘Modern Warfare 2’ is reportedly the fastest-selling ‘Call of Duty’ game ever

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise.

The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S last week (October 28).

According to a new report from Barron’s which cites “a source familiar with the situation”, sales of Modern Warfare 2 reportedly crossed $600million (£523million) during its opening weekend.

Neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the report, or released a statement about Modern Warfare 2‘s opening sales, at the time of writing, however.

If those figures are accurate, it would mark an upturn in fortunes for the Call of Duty franchise after the relatively poor commercial performance of its last game, Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Vanguard‘s launch sales were down 40 per cent in the UK compared to the opening week of its predecessor, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 news, the management of the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam have expressed their displeasure at their building being featured in the new game.

Infinity Ward changed the name of many recognisable Amsterdam sights in Modern Warfare 2, including rebranding the Conservatorium Hotel as the ‘Breenbergh’.

But, speaking to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant (via Rock Paper Shotgun), hotel manager Roy Tomassen said: “We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty. More generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence.”

He went on to state that the game “in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement”.