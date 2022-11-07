‘Modern Warfare 2’ makes £872million from “unprecedented” launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has proven to be enormously successful for Activision Blizzard, with the publisher revealing that it exceeded £872million ($1billion) in the first 10 days from launch.

This makes Modern Warfare 2 the most lucrative Call of Duty launch to date, with the game reaching the $1billion milestone faster than any previous game in the franchise. The previous champion, 2012’s Black Ops 2, reached the $1billion mark in 15 days.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

“I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare 2. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare 2 has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”

The news follows an extraordinarily strong launch for the game, after Modern Warfare 2 reportedly exceeded £523million ($600million) in sales during its opening weekend.

According to Activision, the first 10 days of the game were not just lucrative for the company, but also a busy time for its players. During that 10-day period, players spent over 2,000 hours in online matches across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare 2 is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” added Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

