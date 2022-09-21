‘Modern Warfare 2’ outlines planned changes following PS5 beta feedback

Infinity Ward has touched on some of the feedback it has received from the first beta of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and although it plans to change certain features, others will remain the way they are at launch.

In a blog post, Infinity Ward has shared that it has received “a fantastic amount of feedback” from the Modern Warfare 2 PS5 beta.

As a result, the studio will be patching out some exploits, lighting issues, bugs and crashes before next week’s beta. However, Infinity Ward has also touched on some longer-term issues – including complaints surrounding Modern Warfare 2 not revealing where players are on the mini-map when they fire.

“Currently in the MW2 Beta, we only show enemy player dots when a UAV is active,” explained Infinity Ward. “The design reason for this is that we do not want to punish players for firing their weapons. We also want players to actively search out the origin of a gunshot versus just traveling directly to where the dot is on the mini-map.”

However, there are certain issues that Infinity Ward does plan to address. This includes “reducing the range of footstep audio” after beta players noticed they were particularly loud.

An improved user interface is also at Infinity Ward’s “top of mind ahead of launch,” and it also plans to make it easier to see players while shooting.

On the topic of Modern Warfare 2‘s perk system, Infinity Ward has acknowledged “varied feedback” on the shooter’s Perk Package feature. While some players “love” it, others see it as an “unnecessary departure” and as a result, Infinity Ward will be “drastically accelerating” the earn rate of these perks in the next Modern Warfare 2 beta to gather more feedback.

The crossplay beta for Modern Warfare 2 begins tomorrow (September 22) – if you’re looking to play, here’s how to get a code.

Last week, Infinity Ward shared three new multiplayer game modes that will appear at launch, and confirmed the return of third-person matches.