‘Modern Warfare 2’ reboot will be the “most advanced experience” in ‘Call Of Duty’ history

Activision Blizzard has talked about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot and Warzone sequel in its most recent financial results.

Published today (April 25), the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at Activision Blizzard mention that the company is looking to “deliver even more compelling content” to players, as it is growing its teams and dedication to the entire Call Of Duty franchise.

“This year’s Call Of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call Of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history,” reads the earnings release.

Advertisement

Official mention of Modern Warfare 2 follows developer Infinity Ward’s social media accounts going dark last week, with light enhancement on the studio’s Twitter banner teasing fan-favourite character Ghost.

Little is known about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, but it will be releasing this year and may even include a new morale system, gore mechanic and weapon malfunctions.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and the new iteration of Warzone are being developed together “from the ground-up”, as was confirmed earlier in the year. Activision Blizzard added in the recent earnings release that the new Warzone will feature “groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year” as well.

As mentioned by Activision Blizzard in the press release, last year’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard didn’t perform as well as desired, with the game’s sales down 40 per cent in the UK in comparison to 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

The Game Workers Alliance union – which is comprised of Call Of Duty developer Raven Software employees – has been approved for a union election by the NLRB, with voting taking place this month.

Advertisement

In other news, reports suggest that Halo Infinite previously lost development time due to it prototyping a hero-based Overwatch-style game.