‘Modern Warfare 2’ release times: here’s when you can play

The full launch of Infinity Ward‘s next shooter is just two days away – to make sure you can jump into the game as soon as it’s live, here’s what time Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches.

In the UK, Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 at 12AM BST / 1AM CEST / for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, the PC version of Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t launch until 5AM BST / 6AM CEST / 12AM EDT / 3PM AEDT.

Though PC servers don’t launch until slightly later, players on Battle.net or Steam can pre-load the game ahead of release. This pre-loading begins on October 26, and PC players who have pre-ordered the game can begin downloading it from 6PM BST.

Advertisement

Additionally, anyone who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 can currently play the game’s campaign early – though the multiplayer mode will remain offline until the full launch.

Players who pre-ordered #ModernWarfare2 digitally on PC can preload the game so that they’re ready to go the moment it launches. Preloading will also be available for Campaign Early Access Official PC System Requirements. https://t.co/6Jduyc5YqE pic.twitter.com/NK9vFovpY5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

We’ve been playing Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, and recently shared our early impressions of the single-player mode.

“If you think too hard, Modern Warfare 2 may leave you uncomfortable with what you’re doing,” reads our impressions. “But if you can switch off and enjoy the game for what it is – a globe-trotting action blockbuster – then the first few hours suggest that Infinity Ward has given Call Of Duty its sharpest, most mechanically satisfying campaign in years.”

As for Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer, our preview praised it as “the polished ideal of everything you might expect” from Call Of Duty.

In other news, more charges alleging unfair labour practices have been filed against Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.

Advertisement

The charges claim that Activision Blizzard’s chief communications officer sent a company-wide message “disparaging the union, making threats to withhold raises and benefit improvements from workers who joined the union, and giving workers an impression that their union affiliation and/or support was under surveillance.”