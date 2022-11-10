‘Modern Warfare 2’ to bring back “reimagined” Shoot House and Shipment maps

Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2.

“Season 1 is bringing back two reimagined favourites from Modern Warfare (2019) — Shoot House and Shipment,” reads a news post from Infinity Ward. “These maps are hallowed ground for camo grinders and are incredibly notorious for frenetic and fun action.

The first map to be added is Shoot House, which first appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare. Shoot House will be added to Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, coinciding with the launch of the game’s first season.

Advertisement

The addition will be a “reimagined” version of the original Shoot House, and Infinity Ward shared the following description:

“Situated in the jungles south of Las Almas, the Shoot House’s new home was built for training cartel hired guns with the same level of intensity as Mexican Special Forces Operators. This live-fire facility is just as deadly as you remember it — a small, three-laned map conducive to all playstyles.”

As for Shipment, Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be added in a mid-season update further down the line.

“Set on a cargo ship taking on water in a storm-ridden part of the Atlantic Ocean, a new Shipment is ready to bring back the chaos that only an ultra-compact map can provide,” described the studio. “Thinking about working around and off the map’s boundaries, which was possible in previous versions? You might find yourself all at sea…”

Looking ahead, Infinity Ward also shared that four new weapons will be added over the course of Season 1, along with another six operators to play as.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Activision confirmed that it still plans to release a “full premium” Call of Duty game in 2023.