‘Modern Warfare 3’ fans are already panicking over major character deaths

With the latest trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 out now, players are worried that several central characters will be killed off in the third entry of the rebooted series.

The scene in the trailer that got fans talking was Captain Price slumped to the ground with Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick yelling, “We need medevac now!” Additionally, slow-mo shots of characters like Commander Farah Karim, Sergeant Johnny “Soap” MacTavish, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley and Gaz to a cover of of Blue Öyster Cult’s ‘Don’t Fear The Reaper’ seem to suggest that all of them are equally at risk of dying. Check out the trailer below:

In the original Modern Warfare 2, General Shepherd, Ghost, Sergeant Gary “Roach” Sanderson and Private Joseph Allen are killed off, with Ghost and Roach’s deaths being the most memorable for fans. Then, in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, Soap died from being mortally wounded after the reveal of vital information on Makarov’s former allies.

These events have not been replicated in the newer Modern Warfare 2 – General Shepherd and Ghost are alive and Roach and Allen do not exist in this storyline. Commander Philip Graves also survived the assault on Los Vaqueros’ base because Soap targeted the wrong tank.

While a portion of fans fear that Price will be killed off owing to what was in the trailer, others think that Sledgehammer Games and Activision wouldn’t have spoiled a plot point of that level of significance in the game’s marketing.

That doesn’t quell concerns though. The previous games didn’t avoid putting Task Force 141 through the wringer across the three games. Ergo, there’s no reason why the Modern Warfare 3 writing team would spare fans the heartbreak on the second time round.

The most likely candidates are of course Ghost and Soap as they are dead in the original timeline for Modern Warfare 2 and 3. General Shepherd is in hiding at the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 so it is unknown whether Soap will wreak revenge on the character or if he will escape justice again.

In other news, Modern Warfare 3 boasted that it has the “largest Zombies offering” in the history of the series.