‘Modern Warfare 3’ players call for removal of “invisibility cloak” Gaia skin

A skin that originated in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is causing chaos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with players complaining about what they’ve dubbed the ‘Groot’ skin in multiplayer games.

The Gaia (called the ‘Groot’ skin by players due to similarities between it and the popular Marvel character) skin could be unlocked as part of the Blackcell Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The skin is incredibly dark, which can lead to players being unable to see players who are using this skin.

As a result, fans of the popular first-person shooter franchise want to see it removed from the game.

The Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 subreddit is up in arms in regards to this skin, with one commenter stating:

“Gotta be honest, I’m sick and tired of skins in general. All they seem to do is cause issues and make the game have a weird ass vibe to it. I miss the old days man, just military skins running around. MW19 (before Warzone) had nice basic but cool characters. It’s gone downhill fast. I mean… Nicki Minaj, Groot, Superheroes, etc. Just dumb IMO.”

Another commenter agrees, writing:

“I’ve been in lobbies with nothing but Groot skins hiding in the darkest corners and it feels very much against the spirit of CoD. It’s almost poor sportsmanship but I know these people will take any advantage given to them. Best solution is likely a recolor of the skin, or glowing eyes, just anything to make it more visible and not literally blend into the environments like a Harry Potter invisibility cloak.”

As for the wider game, Modern Warfare 3 has so far received a mixed reception at launch. NME‘s Andy Brown reviewed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, writing:

“For most fans, this year’s excellent multiplayer offering will be enough incentive to plunge into this year’s Call Of Duty, thanks to its well-paced matches and on-point weapon balance. Yet when you consider the game’s disappointing campaign, baffling Zombies missteps, and excellent but familiar maps, Modern Warfare 3 is a phoned-in birthday party for a series that should be celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.”