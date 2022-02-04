‘Modern Warfare’ studio Infinity Ward is definitely making ‘Call Of Duty 2022’

It’s been confirmed by Activision Blizzard that Infinity Ward is definitely working on Call Of Duty 2022.

The rumours about the followup to Call Of Duty: Vanguard have been circulating since details about the project, codenamed Cortez, were datamined last September.

It’s now been officially confirmed that the 2022 instalment of Call Of Duty will be developed by Infinity Ward, the studio behind Modern Warfare.

​​“Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio,” the company said in a press release. “The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting.”

Infinity Ward confirmed the news by taking to Twitter. “A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon,” it wrote.

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

It’s strongly rumoured that the game will be a direct sequel to Modern Warfare. According to VGC, insiders with knowledge of Activision’s plans for the title have revealed it will include a campaign “involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels”.

It’s also been reported that Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode will feature a new moral system that will be similar in design to Red Dead Redemption 2’s honour system. It will be influenced by player decisions and will have a significant impact on the campaign.

Following the acquisition of Activison by Microsoft, Xbox chief Phil Spencer did say that he’d spoken to Sony, and confirmed the company’s intent to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation and “honour our existing agreements” but this could absolutely change once Activision Blizzard’s contracts run out the clock. The next three Call Of Duty titles won’t be Xbox exclusives because of deals made before the purchase.

Elsewhere in a report by Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter believe plans are hazier for the Call Of Duty games beyond 2023. Top employees at Activision have also reportedly discussed spacing out Call of Duty releases rather than putting them out every year.