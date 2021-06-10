‘Monark’ is a brand new RPG from former ‘Shin Megami Tensei’ developers

Monark, a new RPG from former Shin Megami Tensei developers has been announced for release later this year.

The upcoming RPG is slated for release on October 14 in Japan and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It will be published by developer Lancarse, and published by FuRyu. There is no western release date yet.

Gematsu has reported that the scenario is being developed with the help of SMT alumni Ryutaro Ito, with character designs from artist so-bin.

A Japanese trailer that shows off the art and the music of the game is available below:

Monark is set in a high school and follows the story of the True Student Council, a group established to solve abnormal situations that have arisen in the school. Like SMT and Persona before it, the game appears to tap into the weird and supernatural.

The game promises multiple endings, with different routes for each of the four buddy characters the protagonist can choose to ally with. Battles are planned to be command-based with a free movement system.

A ‘madness’ gauge in battle can be increased to perform more powerful skills, but increasing it too much will cause characters to go on a rampage.

Also confirmed is an ‘EGO’ system, which tracks the player’s desire based on the seven deadly sins, which can affect the demons the player hires for battle.

Gematsu was able to translate some of the comments from the Famitsu article which announced the game, where Ito explained that he worked on stories for “100 students” whilst composer Tsukasa Masuko “worked on about 40 songs.”

