‘Monkey Island’ creator “wasn’t even told” about ‘Sea of Thieves’ crossover

New Sea of Thieves downloadable content (DLC) is set to feature some classic Monkey Island characters, but their creator Ron Gilbert was apparently left in the dark.

During the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday (June 11), it was confirmed that Microsoft’s flagship pirate game will be getting some Monkey Island-themed DLC.

The Legend of Monkey Island DLC will be released in three monthly chapters, beginning on July 20, 2023. It’s the crossover many fans have been waiting for, but Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert had no idea it was happening.

“Nope. Wasn’t even told about it,” he said on Mastodon (via VGC). “Happened behind my back.”

Another user asked if he had been working with the Sea of Thieves team to realise the upcoming DLC. “Nope. It was all done without my knowledge or input,” he confirmed.

Gilbert was the director, co-designer, and co-writer behind The Secret of Monkey Island which kicked off the popular point-and-click adventure series in 1990. He recently returned to the series with Return to Monkey Island which revitalised the series with a new story that followed on from Monkey Island 2.

The upcoming Sea of Thieves DLC seems to take much of its inspiration from the first two Monkey Island games – both of which Ron Gilbert was largely responsible for.

“Your adventures will have you meet Guybrush Threepwood, his beloved Elaine, the dreaded ghost captain LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull and more iconic characters,” confirms Microsoft of the new DLC.

“You’ll get to visit freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island, solving puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves first-person view – and it’ll all take place in the Sea of the Damned, so you’ll have no interruptions from other players as you relive the iconic series in a brand-new way.”

