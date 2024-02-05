‘Monster Hunter’ announces Puma collaboration

Capcom has confirmed a collaboration with Puma on a Monster Hunter-themed clothing range.

Set to be released in honour of Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary, the clothing line will apparently “fuse the dynamic world of Monster Hunter with Puma’s signature style”.

“The collaboration is set to introduce a range of products adorned with newly drawn illustrations, capturing the essence of the beloved hunting action game,” the announcement continued.

Advertisement

Neither Capcom nor Puma have confirmed a release date for the collaboration, nor have they said where the collection will release but they have said they expect it to be a “visual feast for fans of both fashion and gaming.”

“The collaboration aims to capture the essence of the Monster Hunter universe through a meticulously curated selection of items featuring illustrations of iconic game characters.“ The first taste of that is a new image of a Palico riding the Puma logo.

Last year, Puma teamed up with Square Enix for a series of Final Fantasy 14–inspired releases in honour of the game’s tenth anniversary. It included several hoodies and t-shirts, as well as bucket hats, sliders and a backpack.

Last year, Capcom confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds would be the next instalment of the popular franchise. Due for release in 2025, the team is currently “hard at work to bring you the latest and greatest in hunting action gameplay,” said Capcom alongside an official reveal trailer.

Advertisement

“With these 20 years of success behind us, we hope to ride this momentum and bring you bigger, better, and even more exciting hunting experiences that will thrill and surprise you,” reads the dedicated Monster Hunter anniversary website. “We invite you, dear hunters, to join us on the journey ahead.”

It had been rumoured that a new Monster Hunter title would be released in 2024 after Capcom promised a new “major title” that would help them reach financial goals. However, that game turned out to be Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is due for release March 2024.

In other news, Square Enix has announced a launch date for the Xbox Final Fantasy 14 open beta test and told fans when they can expect the full release.