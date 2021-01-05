‘Monster Hunter Rise’ digital event to take place later this week

A Monster Hunter Rise digital presentation has been confirmed for later this week.

Ahead of its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, the event promises “big news and reveals” for the upcoming entry in the series. Viewers can tune in on January 7 at 2pm BST via the game’s official Twitch channel.

It’s unclear what content viewers can expect, but similar events for upcoming Nintendo exclusives have been used to deep dive into the game’s mechanics and fully detail the game ahead of their launch.

See the full announcement below.

Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Event – January 2021 for big news and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise. #MHRise 📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/WuLmFcWlmd — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2021

Alongside Monster Hunter Rise, another entry in the series is also expected to launch this year. Known as Monster Hunter Stories 2, the game follows on from the original Stories spin-off game which launched exclusively for the Nintendo DS in Japan back in 2016, before a global release in 2017.

Unlike other entries, Monster Hunter Stories followed a completely different gameplay style, focusing on being an open-world RPG with turn-based combat. It also retained an animated art style, aiming to entice a younger audience to the series. There’s no confirmed release date for the upcoming sequel.

A Monster Hunter film also released in certain territories late last year (2020), and was met with heavy criticism over an alleged racial slur within the film, which caused Capcom Asia to distance itself from the project. The scene was later removed from the film, prompting the director, Paul W.S. Anderson, to issue an apology over the matter.